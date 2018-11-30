Canadiens' Paul Byron: Could play Saturday
Byron (lower body) practiced on the third line Thursday and could return for Saturday night's game against the Rangers, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Byron, who has missed 14 games, skated on a line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen. He'll give Montreal's beleaguered offense a lift. The Canadiens have lost five straight and scored just seven goals in the last four games. Byron had seven points (four goals, three assists) over the first 11 games before his injury.
