Byron (lower body) may not be cleared in time for the start of training camp, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports Thursday.

Byron was limited to a mere 27 games this season due to injury which saw him post his lowest point total since 2012-13 when he was with the Flames. If he can get healthy this year, the 33-year-old Ontario native could get back to challenging for the 20-goal mark in 2022-23.