Byron (hip) has decided it would be best to end his playing career.

Byron, who hasn't played since April 19, 2022, attempted to come back from his hip injury, but after going through rehab and talking with different doctors, he's reached the conclusion that he can no longer continue to play. The 34-year-old is closing this chapter of his life after recording 98 goals, 208 points and 917 hits in 521 career games with Montreal, Calgary and Buffalo. He also provided 11 points in 38 playoff contests, including three goals and three assists in 22 outings during Montreal's 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Finals.