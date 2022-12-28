Byron (hip) has yet to resume skating.
Although Byron has reportedly made some progress in his recovery over the past few weeks, the fact that he has yet to skate in any capacity this season seems to suggest he may be in danger of missing the entirety of the campaign. Either way, the 33-year-old vet only picked up seven points through 27 games last season, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his status.
