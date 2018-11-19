Byron (lower body) won't suit up during the Habs' upcoming two-game road trip, but may be healthy enough to join the team, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

If he does make the trip, Byron will almost certainly get on the ice with his teammates in order to start preparing for his eventual return to the lineup. Based on the team's upcoming schedule, the center could be ready to go versus Boston on Saturday -- though nothing official has been announced by the club. Byron start the season off strong with seven points in the first seven games of the year, but was slumping a bit when he got hurt, having gone pointless in four straight.