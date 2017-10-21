Canadiens' Paul Byron: Scores in Friday's loss
Byron scored a goal on his lone shot over 15:54 of ice time in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.
Byron swatted home a wayward shot that had caromed of the boards to score his second goal of the season. It was the second straight game in which he's scored. There's a lot of underachieving going on in Montreal's 1-6-1 start, but Byron remains as steady as ever.
