Byron is facing a six-month recovery period after undergoing shoulder surgery Wednesday.

After suiting up for all 82 games this season, news of this procedure comes as quite a surprise. The six-month timeline given would put Byron's recovery at some time around the middle of October, meaning he'd miss most, or all, of training camp. Byron reached the 20-goal mark for the second consecutive season in 2017-18 and will likely play a prominent role in the upcoming campaign once he's healthy.