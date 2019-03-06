Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Dishes helper in win
Danault picked up an assist in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Tuesday.
Danault is in the midst of a career year with 45 points and a plus-20 rating in 66 contests. The center has five assists in his last seven games, picking up the pace again after a four-game pointless stretch in the middle of February. The unexpected production has made him a a decent addition in many fantasy formats this season.
