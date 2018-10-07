Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Picks up assist

Danault notched an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old Canadian forced a huge turnover in the middle of the ice, ultimately leading to the opening goal for teammate Brendan Gallagher. Danault led the Canadians' balanced forward attack in ice time (18:16) , and led the team with seven faceoff wins.

