Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Promoted to top level
The Canadiens recalled Poehling from AHL Laval on Friday.
Poehling's promotion indicates Paul Byron (knee) might not be available for Saturday's matchup with Detroit. The rookie forward has gone scoreless in five appearances with the big club this season.
