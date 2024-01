Poehling signed a two-year, $3.8 million contract extension with Philadelphia on Friday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Poehling has five goals, 14 points, 25 hits and 43 blocks in 44 contests in 2023-24. He's getting a decent raise compared to his current one-year, $1.4 million deal. If Poehling didn't re-sign with the Flyers, then he would have become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer.