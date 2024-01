Poehling provided an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Poehling has two goals and three helpers over nine games since he missed two contests with an illness. The 24-year-old forward is at 11 points, 43 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 31 appearances. He's been a consistent part of the Flyers' bottom six this season, but his performance doesn't stand out in any one area, making him a non-factor in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.