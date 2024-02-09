Poehling tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Jets.

Poehling picked up an assist on Tyson Foerster's opening tally in the first period before adding a shorthanded goal in the second, intercepting an errant pass before beating Laurent Brossoit with a wrister to extend the Flyers' lead to 4-0. The multi-point game is Poehling's first since Dec. 19 -- he came into Thursday's matchup with just one point, an assist, in his last seven contests. Overall, the 25-year-old winger is up to six goals and 16 points this season, one shy of his career high, while holding down a bottom-six role in Philadelphia.