Poehling scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Poehling put the Flyers ahead 2-1 with just seven seconds remaining in the second period, batting a rebound on the backhand past Joel Hofer. The 25-year-old Poehling now has points in back-to-back games after he was held scoreless in his previous six contests. While he's been a steady presence in Philadelphia's bottom six, Poehling isn't likely to offer sustained offensive production. He's up to 13 points (five goals, eight assists) through 39 games, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 17 set in 2021 with the Canadiens.