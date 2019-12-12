Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Canadiens reassigned Poehling to AHL Laval on Thursday.
Poehling's demotion suggests Matthew Peca (lower body) will likely be ready to return Saturday against Detroit. The 2017 first-round pick will return to a prominent role with Laval, where he's picked up five goals and 12 points in 26 games this campaign.
