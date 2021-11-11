Poehling was recalled from AHL Laval on Wednesday.
With Cedric Paquette (undisclosed) going to injured reserve, the Canadiens were in need of another forward. Poehling will likely be limited to a depth role while with the big club -- he should not be expected to play above the third line.
