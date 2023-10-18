Pearson scored a goal on three shots over 13:58 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. He added three blocked shots, two hits and two penalty minutes to his line.
Pearson, who moved up to the second line in the wake of the season-ending injury to Kirby Dach (knee), scored Montreal's first goal. Following a Minnesota turnover in the offensive zone, Pearson led a two-on-one rush and beat Marc-Andre Fleury with a laser glove side. It was the second consecutive game with a goal for Pearson, whose injury woes of last season appear to be a thing of the past.
