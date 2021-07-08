Toffoli was dealing with a groin injury during the Stanley Cup Finals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Toffoli was notably held quiet in the last six games of the playoffs, posting a minus-8 rating and no points in that span. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme did not elaborate on the severity of Toffoli's injury. The winger ended the playoffs with five goals and nine helpers in 22 contests.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Produces pair of assists•
-
Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Extends point streak to eight games•
-
Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Point streak at seven games•
-
Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Seals series sweep•
-
Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Point streak at five games•
-
Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Tallies lone goal shorthanded•