Toffoli was dealing with a groin injury during the Stanley Cup Finals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toffoli was notably held quiet in the last six games of the playoffs, posting a minus-8 rating and no points in that span. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme did not elaborate on the severity of Toffoli's injury. The winger ended the playoffs with five goals and nine helpers in 22 contests.