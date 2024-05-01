Toffoli scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Toffoli's goal tied the game at 3-3 early in the third period, but the Jets weren't able to score again after that. The winger had two goals, eight shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating over five playoff appearances. Toffoli posted 55 points, 229 shots, 75 hits and a minus-6 rating over 79 regular-season appearances between the Jets and the Devils. He is one of two unrestricted free agents among the Jets' forwards, and given his lack of playoff performance, he may be looking for a new home in the offseason.