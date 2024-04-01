Toffoli (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Kings, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Cole Perfetti may occupy a top-six role in the lineup if Toffoli, who didn't take part in the morning skate, is unable to play in Monday's contest. The 31-year-old Toffoli has 30 goals, 50 points, 205 shots on net and 72 hits in 72 games this season between Winnipeg and New Jersey.