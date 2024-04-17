Toffoli scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Toffoli has three goals and two helpers over his last six outings. The winger's third-period tally stood as the game-winner. Toffoli is up to 11 points over 17 outings as a Jet, and he's got 55 points, 225 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-7 rating through 78 appearances this season when accounting for his time with the Devils. It's the third time he's reached 55 points in a campaign, two of which have been the last two seasons.