Toffoli (illness) will not play Monday against the Kings, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Toffoli was a game-time call but will end up missing at least one game due to his illness. The 31-year-old has six points through 11 games with the Jets but has been held without a point in his last six appearances. Winnipeg's next game will be Thursday against the Flames.
More News
-
Jets' Tyler Toffoli: Game-time decision•
-
Jets' Tyler Toffoli: Three more points vs. Columbus•
-
Jets' Tyler Toffoli: Lights lamp twice against Ducks•
-
Jets' Tyler Toffoli: Headed back to Canada•
-
Devils' Tyler Toffoli: Sitting for trade-related reasons•
-
Devils' Tyler Toffoli: Pair of points in loss•