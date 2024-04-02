Share Video

Toffoli (illness) will not play Monday against the Kings, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Toffoli was a game-time call but will end up missing at least one game due to his illness. The 31-year-old has six points through 11 games with the Jets but has been held without a point in his last six appearances. Winnipeg's next game will be Thursday against the Flames.

