Toffoli scored a power-play goal on six shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Toffoli's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. It also snapped a six-game dry spell for Toffoli, who was out with an illness for Monday's game versus the Kings. The 31-year-old winger is up to 31 goals, 51 points, 211 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-11 rating through 73 contests between the Jets and the Devils this season. He was on the third line to begin Thursday's game, and that role doesn't bode well for his long-term production, though he should still benefit from power-play usage.