Toffoli notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Toffoli earned the secondary helper on a Shea Weber power-play goal late in the second period that took the wind out of the Oilers' sails. The helper was Toffoli's first point as a Hab -- he's added seven shots through three contests. The 28-year-old winger is still finding his way with his new team, which has strong depth on both wings. That could make it hard for the right-handed Toffoli to play in the top-six, as Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson are the Canadiens' top right wing options.