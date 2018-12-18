Canadiens' Victor Mete: Levels up
Mete was called up by the Canadiens on Monday.
The youngster is apparently done honing his skills in the AHL and is ready for NHL action after spending all of December with Laval. Fellow defenseman Noah Juulsen will head to the minors as the corresponding move.
