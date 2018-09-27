Canadiens' Victor Mete: Looking like top-pair defenseman
Mete had two assists and blocked three shots in a team-high 21:57 of ice time in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Maple Leafs.
Mete was also on the ice for both of Toronto's power-play goals, so it wasn't all good for the 20-year-old, but he's regularly played the most minutes of any of the Canadiens' blueliners during preseason contests. Coach Claude Julien has used him in all situations, indicating the coach's growing confidence in Mete.
