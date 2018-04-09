Canadiens' Victor Mete: Nearing full health
Mete (finger) revealed Monday that he would be able to play in the World Championships if he receives an invite, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Although Mete hasn't played in a contest since March 2 with his broken finger, it seems he's finally close to fully recovered just after the season ended. Although it remains to be seen if Team Canada will extend an invite to the 19-year-old, he should certainly be ready to go for the start of 2018-19 regardless.
