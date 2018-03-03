Canadiens' Victor Mete: Suffers injury, won't return
Mete (undisclosed) left Friday's game against the Islanders and won't return.
The 19-year-old has held his own on the Canadiens' blue line, recording seven assists, 69 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 48 games. Mete figures to be a serious part of Montreal's future, so they surely hope this isn't a serious injury, but fantasy owners likely won't miss him for the time being.
