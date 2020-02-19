Canadiens' Victor Mete: Sustains injury Tuesday
Mete won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings with a lower-body injury.
Mete limped to the locker room after blocking a shot in the second period and wasn't present on the bench to start the third. While the severity of the injury is unclear, there should be an update following the game or ahead of Thursday's clash versus Washington. If he needs a lengthy recovery, it could be damaging to the Canadiens, as they traded fellow left-handed blueliner Marco Scandella to the Blues on Tuesday.
