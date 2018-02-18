Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Outstanding against Bruins
Nilsson stopped 44 of 45 shots in Saturday's win over the Bruins.
Nilsson turned in a sensational performance to help the Canucks takedown the top team in the Eastern Conference. The 27-year-old has had some rough outings of late, but he turned in his best game of the season Saturday. Nilsson is now 7-10-1 on the season with a .910 save percentage. The Canucks are out of the playoff picture, but Nilsson could be worth an add down the stretch if he builds off this outing and steals starts away from Jacob Markstrom.
