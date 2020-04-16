Senators' Anders Nilsson: Clears baseline testing
Nilsson (concussion) passed his concussion baseline testing, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Nilsson will still need to get back onto the ice and take some rubber before he can be fully cleared to resume playing. Still, it's a step in the right direction and could see the netminder back in the crease if the league resumes the 2019-20 regular season. Otherwise, fans and fantasy owners will need to look forward to next year when the Swede should be the No. 1 option in Ottawa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.