Nilsson (concussion) passed his concussion baseline testing, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Nilsson will still need to get back onto the ice and take some rubber before he can be fully cleared to resume playing. Still, it's a step in the right direction and could see the netminder back in the crease if the league resumes the 2019-20 regular season. Otherwise, fans and fantasy owners will need to look forward to next year when the Swede should be the No. 1 option in Ottawa.