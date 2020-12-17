Nilsson's (concussion) status hasn't changed with training camps right around the corner, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

At this point, it seems unlikely the Nilsson will be ready for the start of the season, though it's possible general manager Pierre Dorian just hasn't touched base with the netminder. Even if fully fit, Nilsson figures to begin the year as the No. 2 option behind offseason acquisition Matt Murray.