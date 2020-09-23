General manager Pierre Dorion expects Nilsson (concussion) to be ready when the 2020-21 campaign gets underway, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Nilsson missed the second half of the 2019-20 campaign due to a concussion, but he passed baseline testing in mid-April, and it sounds like he'll be back to 100 percent whenever next season begins. Craig Anderson won't be re-signing with the Senators, which means Nilsson will battle Marcus Hogberg for Ottawa's starting job during training camp. The 30-year-old backstop posted a 9-9-2 record while registering a 3.18 GAA and .908 save percentage in 20 appearances last campaign.