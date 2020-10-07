Nilsson (concussion) has yet to fully recover and continues to suffer from concussion symptoms, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

As a result of Nilsson's continued concussion problems, general manager Pierre Dorian told reporters the Senators would be looking for veteran goalie help either via trade of free agency. In 20 appearances for Ottawa last year, the 29-year-old netminder went 9-9-2 with a career-worst 3.18 GAA. Combined with his health concerns, it shouldn't come as a shock to see Ottawa pursuing other options between the pipes.