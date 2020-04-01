Nilsson (concussion) played his last game before the hiatus on Dec. 26, missing nearly three months with the injury.

Nilsson really wasn't playing that well before the injury took place, and given that the Senators are in no hurry to win now, they were also in no hurry to rush him back. Nilsson will likely be in competition with Marcus Hogberg for Ottawa's top job at the start of 2020-21.