Senators' Anders Nilsson: Still recovering from injury
Nilsson (concussion) played his last game before the hiatus on Dec. 26, missing nearly three months with the injury.
Nilsson really wasn't playing that well before the injury took place, and given that the Senators are in no hurry to win now, they were also in no hurry to rush him back. Nilsson will likely be in competition with Marcus Hogberg for Ottawa's top job at the start of 2020-21.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.