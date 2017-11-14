Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting Tuesday in LA
Nilsson will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Kings, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Nilsson has been excellent in limited action this season, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining an admirable 1.89 GAA and .943 save percentage over four appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to keep rolling Tuesday in a tough road matchup with a Kings club that's 11-4-2 this campaign.
