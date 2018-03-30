Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Status threatened by illness

Nilsson is suffering from an illness ahead of Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Nilsson's potential absence Saturday prompted the Canucks to recall prospect netminder Thatcher Demko from AHL Utica on Friday. Given the nature of Nilsson's unavailability, he should be ready to roll again when the team hosts the Golden Knights on Tuesday if he isn't feeling up to it for Saturday's matchup. Either way, Jacob Markstrom remains the primary netminder for the Canucks as the regular season winds down.