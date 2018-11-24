Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Suffers fourth consecutive loss
Nilsson allowed four goals on 24 shots in Friday's 4-0 road loss to the Sharks.
Nilsson swam in the Shark Tank but was left out to dry. His allied skaters only managed to put 19 shots on counterpart Aaron Dell, and Team Teal scored three power-play goals, dooming Vancouver's No. 2 netminder in his first start since Oct. 25. The Canucks will look for better results in Los Angeles on Saturday, but we can't see Nilsson going to work on back-to-back days.
