Silovs will defend the road net Sunday in Game 4 against Nashville, per Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK television.

With Thatcher Demko (knee) and Casey DeSmith (undisclosed) unavailable due to injuries, Silovs will make his NHL playoff debut. The 23-year-old Silovs stopped 74 of 84 shots in four NHL appearances during the 2023-24 regular season en route to a 3-0-1 record.