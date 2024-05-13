Silovs stopped 42 of 45 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Silovs was bailed out by the goalposts a few times, but he was also sharp with the Oilers throwing a ton of pucks his way. The netminder has won four of his six outings in the playoffs, though he's allowed 16 goals in those games. It's unlikely head coach Rick Tocchet will turn away from Silovs for Game 4 on Tuesday, and the net will likely be his until Thatcher Demko (knee) is ready to play.