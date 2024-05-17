Silovs allowed two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Silovs allowed both goals in the first period, but the Canucks were able to bail him out with a goal in each frame. This was the first time he limited the Oilers to fewer than three goals during the second round. He's alternated wins and losses over the last five games while surrendering 16 goals. Silovs should be expected to start Saturday in Edmonton for Game 6 with a chance to clinch the series.