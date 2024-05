Silovs was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic, indicating he will guard the road net Saturday in Game 6 against Edmonton.

Silovs is coming off a 21-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Oilers in Game 5. He has posted a 2.62 GAA and a .907 save percentage through eight appearances this postseason en route to a 5-3 record. Edmonton ranks second in the 2024 playoffs with 3.80 goals per game.