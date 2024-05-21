Silovs allowed three goals on 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 7.

Silovs took consecutive losses at the NHL level for the first time in his career, and it couldn't have come at a worse time for the Canucks. He allowed eight goals on 56 shots over Games 6 and 7. Overall, he went 5-5 in the playoffs, allowing 29 goals over 10 contests. It's not a particularly impressive body of work, but it's enough to think Silovs will enter 2024-25 as backup to Thatcher Demko (knee) if Casey DeSmith walks in free agency. Silovs will also need a new contract as a restricted free agent.