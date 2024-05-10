Silovs will be between the home pipes against Edmonton in Game 2 on Friday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Silovs was far from perfect in Game 1, giving up four goals on 18 shots (.788 save percentage) but still managed to pick up the victory. In his four postseason appearances, the young netminder is 3-1 with a 2.28 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout. If Thatcher Demko (knee) is cleared to play at some point in this series, he will likely supplant Silovs as the No. 1 option in the crease.