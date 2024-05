Silovs will patrol the road crease versus Edmonton in Game 5 on Tuesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Silovs was excellent in Game 4 on Sunday, turning aside 42 of a whopping 45 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The Oilers appear set to split stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl between two lines Tuesday, so while Edmonton's first line won't be quite as intimidating, Silovs will presumably face a more balanced attack from the team in Game 5.