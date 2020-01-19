Horvat registered an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Horvat's up to 12 points in nine games since the start of January, and 42 points through 49 contests overall this season. The center has added 127 shots on goal, 11 power-play points and a minus-3 rating, as well. Horvat should continue to generate plenty of offense in his top-six role.