Horvat picked up a goal and one assist in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Horvat registered the primary assist on the opening score and then put the second goal of the game - his 33rd of the year - into the back of the net 11:47 into the first period. In his past five games, Horvat has four goals and an assist in addition to 18 shots on net. Horvat has overcome a rough start and is flourishing on the Islanders' top line. His recent performance and strong finish to the season make him a valuable fantasy option. Moving forward, his long-term contract and improved production solidify him as a reliable center with upside in the future.