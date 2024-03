Horvat scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Horvat has a trio of multi-point efforts over four games in March, racking up eight points this month. The 28-year-old is up to 26 tallies, 58 points, 195 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-8 rating through 62 contests this season. Horvat continues to produce steady offense from the top line, making him a safe choice in fantasy.