Canucks' Bo Horvat: Helps on opening score
Horvat dished out an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Horvat circled around the net and found a wide-open Markus Grandland in the slot, and Granlund put it home for the game's first goal. Horvat continues to work as the No. 1 center and logged 22:09 in this game.
