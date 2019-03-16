Horvat picked up two helpers, one on the power play, in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils on Friday.

Horvat didn't get a shot on goal in the game, but the two helpers extended his point streak to three games. Horvat also matched his personal best in points with 52 (24 goals, 28 helpers). Horvat has a decent chance at 60 points this season.

